Cowen Increases MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Price Target to $20.00

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDVL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of MDVL opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $3,470,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at $36,876,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

