Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of FULC opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $376.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,818 shares of company stock valued at $325,027 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

