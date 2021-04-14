PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.42

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,049.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $22,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 331,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.