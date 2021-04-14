ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.51

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.51 and last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

