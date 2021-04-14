Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.96

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.96 and last traded at $95.10, with a volume of 243231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,582. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,720.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 220.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 107,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $943,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

