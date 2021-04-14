Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.60

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.60 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 174.80 ($2.28), with a volume of 116379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.80 ($2.23).

A number of brokerages have commented on SPI. Liberum Capital lowered Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.33 ($1.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £698.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.92.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

