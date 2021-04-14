UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $852.50

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 852.50 ($11.14) and last traded at GBX 831.50 ($10.86), with a volume of 6871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833.50 ($10.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 783.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 775.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85.

In other news, insider Shane Cooke purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73). Also, insider Brendan McAtamney sold 92,041 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99), for a total value of £774,064.81 ($1,011,320.63).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

