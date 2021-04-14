China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Down 80.5% in March

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRC opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

