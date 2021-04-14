Short Interest in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Rises By 2,598.2%

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,900 shares, an increase of 2,598.2% from the March 15th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,130,000.

NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03. BowX Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

