FY2021 EPS Estimates for EXFO Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EXFO in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Get EXFO alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on EXFO to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

EXF opened at C$4.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.49. EXFO has a 52 week low of C$3.03 and a 52 week high of C$5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market cap of C$284.92 million and a PE ratio of 382.31.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.47 million.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.