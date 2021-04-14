Truist Securiti Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

NYSE TPX opened at $38.83 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold a total of 196,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,802 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.