Stephens Downgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Equal Weight

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Enova International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Enova International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

