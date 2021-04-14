Craig Hallum Increases Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $48.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSSE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $36.81.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.