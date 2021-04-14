Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDDY stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.94. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.45.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocado Group (OCDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.