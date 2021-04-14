Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from $41.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

