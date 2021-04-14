G.Research Comments on Hubbell Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Investment analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.35. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

NYSE HUBB opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Hubbell has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

