BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BTRS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTRS. William Blair initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $15.40 on Monday. BTRS has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.