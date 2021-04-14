Midwest Holding Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Midwest in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($4.14). The firm had revenue of ($0.83) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $49.15 on Monday. Midwest has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

