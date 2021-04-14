EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Lowered by VTB Capital

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. VTB Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

EPAM opened at $432.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.12. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $193.22 and a twelve month high of $436.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

