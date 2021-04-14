Head to Head Comparison: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) vs. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Boyd Gaming -2.71% -1.09% -0.17%

This table compares Bally’s and Boyd Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 3.21 $55.13 million $1.81 30.00 Boyd Gaming $3.33 billion 2.14 $157.64 million $1.79 35.51

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bally’s and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boyd Gaming 0 2 13 0 2.87

Bally’s presently has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.68%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $45.07, indicating a potential downside of 29.11%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of March 9, 2021, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

