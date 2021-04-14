Analyzing MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get MJ alerts:

MJ has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MJ and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A N/A N/A 36Kr -26.18% -28.36% -19.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MJ and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than MJ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MJ and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $900,000.00 53.59 -$8.17 million N/A N/A 36Kr $94.17 million 1.30 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

36Kr has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Summary

36Kr beats MJ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.