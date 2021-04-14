Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

