adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

adidas stock opened at $168.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.84. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

