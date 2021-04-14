Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.

VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.