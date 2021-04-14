Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.

VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

