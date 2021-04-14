Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royalty Pharma plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Royalty Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,029.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

