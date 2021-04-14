BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Up 220.6% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund alerts:

MYF opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.