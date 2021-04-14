Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.06. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 4,127,208 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

