National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pason Systems Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pason Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$8.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.76. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$727.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$32.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.35 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.38%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.