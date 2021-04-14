Short Interest in Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Grows By 214.0%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.