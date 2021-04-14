Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $67.50 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 190.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

