Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

RRGB stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $557.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

