PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $103.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

PCAR opened at $94.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

