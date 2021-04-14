Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCTT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.