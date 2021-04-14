Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.6729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

