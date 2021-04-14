Financial Comparison: ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ObsEva and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva N/A -256.23% -93.21% Cara Therapeutics -360.35% -64.36% -53.22%

ObsEva has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ObsEva and Cara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva 1 1 3 0 2.40 Cara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

ObsEva currently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 329.58%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.50%. Given ObsEva’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ObsEva is more favorable than Cara Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of ObsEva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ObsEva and Cara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva N/A N/A -$108.79 million ($2.49) -1.14 Cara Therapeutics $19.89 million 68.94 -$106.37 million ($2.49) -11.04

Cara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ObsEva. Cara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ObsEva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats ObsEva on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. It also is developing OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age; and Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; in Phase II clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which has completed Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

