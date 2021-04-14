Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

