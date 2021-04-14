Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of FANG opened at $75.76 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

