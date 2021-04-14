Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $38.89 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,543.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,537.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,441.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,380.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $752.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

