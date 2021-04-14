Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

NAPA stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

There is no company description available for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.