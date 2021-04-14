Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

