PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.75. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.