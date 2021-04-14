TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCRR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.38.

TCRR opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

