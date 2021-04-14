Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $5,400,178 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $60,491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

