L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

Shares of LHX opened at $208.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.