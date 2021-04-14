Pivotal Research Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $246.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
