Pivotal Research Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $246.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

