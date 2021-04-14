AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $49.00 at Robert W. Baird

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -494.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 696,679 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,637 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 279,658 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

