AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

AtriCure stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $68.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

