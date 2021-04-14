Short Interest in Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Increases By 666.7%

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WSCC opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24. Waterside Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Waterside Capital Company Profile

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

