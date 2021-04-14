Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.35 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.22.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

