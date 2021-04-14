Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vantage Drilling has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

