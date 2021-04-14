Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vantage Drilling has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
